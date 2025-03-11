Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 614 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $34,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,310,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,825,000 after acquiring an additional 347,982 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,162,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,272,000 after acquiring an additional 457,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -76.92%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

