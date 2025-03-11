Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,960 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.65% of Concentrix worth $101,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Concentrix by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Concentrix by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,367.48. This represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

