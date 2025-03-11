Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $44.79 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,185 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 9.35% of Genesco worth $44,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Genesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Genesco by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Genesco by 1,627.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,159.44. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
