Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $564.87 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270,810 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Amdocs worth $564,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

