Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of FMC worth $28,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 186.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

