Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 7,343 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Robert Half worth $71,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

