Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 900,447 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900,447 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $752,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

