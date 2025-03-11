Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 932,644 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,644 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Fresenius Medical Care worth $346,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $4,215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

FMS opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

