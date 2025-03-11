QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,350. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

