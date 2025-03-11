Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Posts Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.