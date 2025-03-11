Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,516,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of CAVA Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077,854.56. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

