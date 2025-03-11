Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,260,793 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,260,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 4.54% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7,775.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period.

JMUB stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

