Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $54.79 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,753,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.65% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

