Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $56.48 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,290,756 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after buying an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after purchasing an additional 839,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 838,917 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 4.2 %

CFG opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

