Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $67.45 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 447,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 980.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $91,138.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $90,794.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,109,826.76. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,514 shares of company stock worth $1,634,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $189.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $178.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.61%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

