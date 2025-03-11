Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $55.53 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 616,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,529,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XBI opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.