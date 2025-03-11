Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 683,652 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 683,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,679,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

NRG opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

