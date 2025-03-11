Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grocery Outlet (GO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO):

2/27/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Grocery Outlet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Grocery Outlet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 2,838,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $73,449.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,185,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,128,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,602,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after purchasing an additional 791,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 159.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

