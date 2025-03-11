Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Makes New $931,000 Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 968,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Adicet Bio comprises approximately 0.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 10,321.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 276,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 292,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 601,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

