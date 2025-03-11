Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in QUALCOMM stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,955 shares of company stock worth $4,847,350. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

