Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exponent stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $115.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,381,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,564,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

