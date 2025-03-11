Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 636,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,329. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $94,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.