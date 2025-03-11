Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Royal Gold stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $156.35.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,842,000 after buying an additional 37,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after buying an additional 89,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,412,000 after buying an additional 152,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

