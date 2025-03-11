Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in ITT stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

ITT Stock Down 2.7 %

ITT stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.01 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.09.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 250,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in ITT by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 117,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 81,693 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in ITT by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 4,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

