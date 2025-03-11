Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Hubbell stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $338.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $337.21 and a one year high of $481.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

