Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intuit stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.18. 937,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.52. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.24 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 12.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,233,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,111 shares of company stock worth $137,327,184. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

