Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on March 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.46. The company has a market capitalization of $714.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.31.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

