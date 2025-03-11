Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.4 %

TTD stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 15,899,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.90. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

