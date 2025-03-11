Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Onsemi stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

NASDAQ ON opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $82.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Onsemi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

