Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Intuitive Machines was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/7/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Intuitive Machines is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Intuitive Machines is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,063,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,441,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $917.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Intuitive Machines Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,760. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,659 shares of company stock worth $7,262,364. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.