Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/11/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Intuitive Machines was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/7/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Intuitive Machines is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/5/2025 – Intuitive Machines is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:LUNR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,063,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,441,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $917.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Intuitive Machines news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,760. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,659 shares of company stock worth $7,262,364. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.
