Retirement Capital Strategies Acquires 21,298 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 1.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

