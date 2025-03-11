Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $15.89 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,888,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 6.0% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.57% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

