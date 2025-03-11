Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.