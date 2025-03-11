Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.