Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$34.92 and last traded at C$35.02, with a volume of 37275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 1.5 %

Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.