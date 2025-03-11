Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Decreased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 406,294 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

