River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 145,574 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Vontier comprises 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Vontier worth $91,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2,814.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $2,918,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

