River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 449,310 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty makes up 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Assured Guaranty worth $100,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,060,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 216,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,012 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 92,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE AGO opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

