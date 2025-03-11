River Road Asset Management LLC Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,939 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of WESCO International worth $22,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 341.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 258,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 195,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $216.17.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.4538 dividend. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

