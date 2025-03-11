River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 352,215 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 896.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,215 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AerCap worth $37,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

