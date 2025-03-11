River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 31,848 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Yelp worth $47,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,963.36. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,305. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

