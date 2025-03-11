River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 206,864 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 206,864 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,405,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 323,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

LULU stock opened at $333.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.82. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

