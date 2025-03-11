River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 21,298 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Permian Resources worth $71,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,640.10. This trade represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of PR stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

