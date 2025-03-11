River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 229,883 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,883 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.59% of Embecta worth $67,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,598,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Embecta by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 107,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In related news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

