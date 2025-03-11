Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.