Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

