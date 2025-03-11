Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQM opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

