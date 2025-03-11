Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

BATS IFRA opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

