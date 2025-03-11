Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New $773,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,260,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

