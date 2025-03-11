Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.7% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 3.9 %

QQQ stock opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.98 and its 200-day moving average is $504.13. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.