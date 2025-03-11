Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $176.09 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.53 and its 200-day moving average is $196.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

