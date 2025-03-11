Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 315,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,332,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.26 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

